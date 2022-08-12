Bismuth Market Cap Reaches $981,805.45 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Bismuth has a market cap of $981,805.45 and approximately $41.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015365 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

