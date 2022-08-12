Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.64.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE BDT remained flat at C$7.05 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,582. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.49. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$378.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. Analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.0356363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.