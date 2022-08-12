Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIRDF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BIRDF remained flat at $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Bird Construction has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

