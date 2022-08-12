Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.40.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.31. 1,024,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,786. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,215,476.90. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$1,216,250.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000 over the last ninety days.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

