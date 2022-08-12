BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 409,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,039. The firm has a market cap of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.19. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.