Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of Bioventus stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bioventus

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

