BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.93.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $2,024,890. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.