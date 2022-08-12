Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

