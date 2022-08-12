Binamon (BMON) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Binamon (BMON) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $76,187.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015095 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039140 BTC.
Binamon Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
