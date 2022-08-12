Biechele Royce Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 6.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,025.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 211,826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 193,001 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 71,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 153,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

