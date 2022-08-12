Biechele Royce Advisors Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 4.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.14.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

