Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 1,668 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 3.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $69.74. 332,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,408. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

