Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 15,510 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,348,872. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

