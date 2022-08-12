Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 94.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

