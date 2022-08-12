Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of BERY opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

