Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Berkeley Lights Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
