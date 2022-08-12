Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Berkeley Lights Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 38.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,261.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading

