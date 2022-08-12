Beril Yildiz Sells 2,860 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Stock

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $20,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revlon Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Revlon stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,798. Revlon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $355.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Revlon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Revlon in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter worth $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Revlon by 116.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mittleman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revlon Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.