Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 841 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CSX by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

