Berger Financial Group Inc Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $95.37.

