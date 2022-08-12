Berger Financial Group Inc Has $366,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $196.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

