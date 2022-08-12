Berger Financial Group Inc Has $331,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average is $154.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

