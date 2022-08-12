Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.25. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.