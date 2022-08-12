Berenberg Bank Downgrades Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MRRLF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marel hf. from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. ING Group cut shares of Marel hf. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Marel hf. Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:MRRLF opened at $4.60 on Monday. Marel hf. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62.

About Marel hf.

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

