BENQI Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $45.23 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,016,085 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

