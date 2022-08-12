Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 103,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 50,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,980. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Articles

