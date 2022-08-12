Benchmark Trims IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price to $165.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.43.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1,163.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IPG Photonics by 52.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IPG Photonics by 80.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 107.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.