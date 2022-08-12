Benchmark Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $3.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 4,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,938. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $27.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 127.01%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Arik Hill acquired 26,315 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $39,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Ontrak by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 496,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $1,537,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

