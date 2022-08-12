BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Mizuho

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

