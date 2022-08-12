Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.29 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

BDC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.12. 197,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $68.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

