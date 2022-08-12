Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.32

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Belden Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $56,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 753,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,138,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

