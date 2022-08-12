BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.25.
BeiGene Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $196.64 on Monday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BeiGene by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after buying an additional 322,645 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 12.7% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,491 shares during the last quarter.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
