Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

