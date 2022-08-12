Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

ETR:BC8 opened at €44.62 ($45.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.99. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($70.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

