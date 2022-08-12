Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday.

Bechtle Trading Down 2.0 %

BC8 stock traded down €0.92 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €44.62 ($45.53). 118,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.99. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($70.98).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

