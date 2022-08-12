Beacon (BECN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,590.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $322,619.56 and $1,590.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00150335 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009444 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.