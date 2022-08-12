Beacon (BECN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,590.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $322,619.56 and $1,590.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00150335 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009444 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

