Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Basf stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.