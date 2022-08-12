Barrington Research Trims Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Target Price to $9.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

III stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $284.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $89,902.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Information Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

