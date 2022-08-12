Barrington Research Boosts Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $80.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $67.03 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,482. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.