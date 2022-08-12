Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in July

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $6.21 during trading on Friday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

See Also

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

