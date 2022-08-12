Barclays Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $46.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.06.

VFC opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

