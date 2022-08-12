Barclays Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €153.40 ($156.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €148.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.96.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.