Barclays Lowers Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

KRO stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.97. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.