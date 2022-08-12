Barclays Increases Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $80.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,927 shares of company stock worth $4,657,851 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Palomar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

