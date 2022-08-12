Barclays Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $295.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $264.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.