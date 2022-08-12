Barclays Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $340.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PH opened at $302.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.12.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.