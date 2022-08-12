Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $23,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,828,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

