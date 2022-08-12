Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,482,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,056 shares of company stock worth $76,474,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

