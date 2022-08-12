Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Republic Services worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after acquiring an additional 295,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.