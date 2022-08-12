Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $309.39 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.95 and a 200-day moving average of $307.57.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.