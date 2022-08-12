Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 343,048 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 348.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $33,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

OTIS opened at $80.60 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.